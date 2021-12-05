WWE NXT WarGames: Johnny Gargano Seemingly Confirms His WWE Departure With One Last ‘Glorious Bomb’

Johnny Gargano’s contract status with WWE is one of the big backstage storylines heading into tonight’s NXT WarGames pay-per-view. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion recently signed a one-week extension on his WWE contract that would keep him around for Sunday’s event, where he’ll team with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight for a WarGames match. Gargano has kept quiet about his contract situation, but hours before the show he and Tommaso Ciampa posted one last “Glorious Bomb,” a meme the two created where they’d surprise Bobby Roode at random locations with his iconic entrance theme.

“One more.. for old time’s sake,” Gargano wrote. Earlier in the day, Ciampa took to his Instagram with a collage of some of the most memorable moments of his tag team partnership and bitter rivalry with “Johnny Wrestling.” He captioned the photo, “If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I’ve got two words for you… #thankyou.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Way back in 2016, Gargano explained where the idea for the meme came from while on the This Is Awesome Wrestling Show.

“This is the first time I’ve told this story on a podcast or anything like that; so we were doing walkthroughs for the Cruiserweight Classic and they played this ‘Glorious’ song. They played Bobby’s [Bobby Roode] song. And we all thought that was going to be the theme song for the show. That was going to be the Cruiserweight Classic theme; that was going to open it,” Gargano said. “So we all got excited! Like, this is our song! This song rules! This is awesome! So we are all saying, ‘Glorious!’ and doing hand-motions and saying we should do this, we should do that. And we later find out it’s Bobby’s song. We immediately are really angry with Bobby. What the heck, that’s our song. Why does Bobby get such a cool song?!

“So every single time we saw Bobby, we would tell him, ‘Oh man, we really want your song.’ And every single time we saw him, me and Tommaso would go up to him and be like, ‘Glorious! Glorious!’ and sing his song to him. So we do that,” he added. “One day I said to Tommaso, when the song got released on YouTube, I said it would be funny if we had a phone, and we played his song and ran up to him playing it and filmed us doing that. I’m more of an idea guy; Tommaso is the more the go and doer guy. He has no filter and will go and do things. So we went up to Bobby and asked him and he was like, ‘Yeah, sure. Let’s do it.’ We filmed one in the gym first, and we had Bobby do a fake rep, and I want to point out that the fake rep Bobby does is with 70-pound dumbbells. He just picks them up and rips them out, no problem. So we filmed that first one and posted it. Then it starts getting blown up online and it’s going viral.”