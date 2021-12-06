WWE NXT: Cora Jade Defeats Team Toxic Attraction in Women’s WarGames Match

WWE NXT WarGames is finally here, and that means fans are getting two massive WarGames cage matches for the Men’s Division and the Women’s Division. For the Women’s WarGames match, each team featured a mix of the black and gold and 2.0 eras, as the team of Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade faced off against Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dollin alongside Dakota Kai. There was a lot of bad blood between the two teams, and that came through loud and clear as the match went on, as both teams held back nothing. There could only be one winner though, and after an incredibly physical match, it was Cora Jade who sealed the win for her team and helped Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray

emerge from WarGames victorious.

Ahead of WarGames we had the chance to speak to Raquel about the NXT 2.0 era and if she’s enjoyed working with some of the newer NXT recruits. She sees a lot of potential in Cora Jade specifically, and hoped to help her in her first WarGames match like Candice LeRae helped her in last year’s match, which was Raquel’s first WarGames match.

“Yeah. I feel like last year for WarGames, it was my first WarGames. Candice LeRae kind of did the same thing with me where she took me under her wing. She was the captain of our team. It was my first one. Dakota Kai had already been in one. It was exciting to have Toni Storm there as well with full experience. So I kind of felt like the underdog in a sense, and to come out victorious at the end for my team, I felt like I stepped it up for them,” Gonzalez said. “So I’m looking forward to seeing that from Cora, and I feel like she does have that in her and I’m glad because she has a great team. She has a team of ex-Champions, NXT UK’s longest-reigning champion, KLR, NXT Champion, Io Shirai, the Genius of the Sky and you never know what to expect from her. Is she going to throw herself in a trash can again from the top of the game? Maybe.”

You can find the full card for NXT WarGames below:

Men’s WarGames Match: Team Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray vs Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong vs Joe Gacy

Hair vs Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Imperium vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

