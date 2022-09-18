WWE Women's Champion Gets Engaged to Former NXT Star

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has been on an amazing roll lately in the ring, and now she has another momentous occasion to celebrate. Today Rose took to Instagram and announced that she was now engaged to former NXT and AEW star Tino Sabbatelli, and in the photos she shared fans also got a look at the stunning engagement ring, adding the caption "My heart is so full ❤️💍". Several wrestling stars jumped into the comments to wish the happy couple congratulations, and we wish Rose and Sabbatelli all the best on this wonderful occasion. You can see the announcement post below.

Rose and Sabbatelli have been dating for several years, including when Sabbatelli was in NXT. Rose has been tearing it up in NXT over the past year after coming to the brand and recruiting Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to become a new faction called Toxic Attraction. Since then they've been one of the biggest factions in NXT and have become Champions.

Rose became NXT Women's Champion and has taken down a number of major opponents to keep her reign moving forward. That led to a Triple Threat to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships at Worlds Collide, where she pinned Blair Davenport to become the one and only NXT Women's Champion.

Dolin and Jayne also held Championship gold after becoming NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, and though they would lose those Titles at one point, they would reclaim them not too long afterwards. They would ultimately lose them again to Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, but then that team imploded and new Champions would be crowned soon after.

Then Dolin and Jayne would make their SmackDown debut and would be entered into the Women's WWE Tag Team Championship tournament, but an injury to Dolin ruled them out of the tournament. They've since made more appearances on the main roster, and it would seem a full call-up for Toxic Attraction is looming.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

