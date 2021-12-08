WWE NXT’s Kyle O’Reilly Addresses NXT Departure

Last night’s episode of NXT 2.0 was an emotional one, as it was most likely the last time fans will see both Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano in NXT. Both have been pillars of the brand for quite some time and were instrumental in the brand becoming the go-to place for epic matches in WWE. Both O’Reilly and Gargano had matches during last night’s show, and both put over some of the 2.0 era talents on the way out. While O’Reilly didn’t actually have a promo or segment during the show to address his last day as part of NXT, he did address his departure on Twitter.

O’Reilly posted an image of him on the entrance ramp, but while he is leaving, he isn’t truly saying goodbye. He posted the photo with the caption “Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/KORcombat/status/1468674972075835393?s=20

O’Reilly’s contract was up with WWE and he decided to not re-sign, which was also the case for Gargano. For O’Reilly, his tag partner Von Wagner decided to turn on him at WarGames, and O’Reilly gave him a beatdown as a result. They then faced each other last night in a steel cage match, and because of the no disqualifications stipulation, Von Wagner used everything at his disposal, including a low blow that stunned O’Reilly and let Von Wagner come out with the win. Then Von Wagner tried to send a message and beat O’Reilly down further, slamming him in between the ropes and the cage door.

Gargano would also come out later on and addressed that he didn’t know what his future held, but regardless of where he ends up, he wanted to let the NXT Universe know just how important they are to him and how much they meant to him during his time there. He was excited about being a dad, and then his heartfelt promo was cut off by Grayson Waller, who had faced Gargano at WarGames.

Waller delivered a vicious attack on Gargano that left him knocked out on the ground, getting Waller some heat for sure. Both Gargano and O’Reilly shared moments with their friends and colleagues after the show went off air, and fans and other wrestlers shared tributes to both. Both stars will be greatly missed in NXT, but I’m excited to see what both do next.

Where do you want to see O’Reilly go next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!