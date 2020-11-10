Renee Young and Paige Want WWE Backstage to Come Back

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Nia Jax once again bully Lana by driving her through the commentary table with a Samoan Drop. The scene has become a weekly occurrence on Raw for the past two months and has started to earn "The Ravishing Russian" a bit of sympathy from fans online. Former WWE personality Renee Young was apart of that group, tweeting out #JusticeForLana after Jax drove her through a table following a loss to Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

This prompted a response from Paige, who wished aloud for WWE Backstage to be revived so they could talk about this situation on the air. The show ran weekly on Fox Sports 1 beginning in November 2019 but the network ceased production in June.

I wish WWEBackstage was still a thing. So. Much. To. Talk. About. https://t.co/3TIG3oEtQ1 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 10, 2020

Young fully agreed, prompting other former contributors like CM Punk and Ryan Satin to chime in.

So much!!!! We could dedicate an entire segment to it!!! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 10, 2020

Young departed from WWE following the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and later explained in various interviews her decision was partially brought about by Backstage's cancellation.

"I don't know if there was a definitive 'I'm leaving now' [moment]," Young told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "Backstage got canceled, I got COVID, a lot of s— just kind of happened... I'm at home, I get my diagnosis, that same day I found out that Backstage gets canceled. But it was really with Backstage being canceled that I was like, 'What am I doing? I'm not really doing anything anymore and my skill set of being a host, there's just nowhere for me to do it anymore. Even with Talking Smack coming back, I had heard the rumblings that Talking Smack was making its way back, I was planning on perhaps doing that. But I was like, 'You know what? I feel like I'm taking steps backward. I'm sorta spinning my wheels to go back and do a show. To not be doing it with [Daniel Bryan.] To not be doing it with [former WWE producer and VP of Television Production] Mike Mansury, who also is no longer with WWE. But that was sort of the magic of what that show was to me.

"It was all that stuff happening at once and just being like, 'What am I doing here? I've checked off all the things I've been able to do.' Stepping away from commentary ultimately left kind of a bad taste in my mouth," she continued. "So going to working for FOX was incredible, and I'll still be doing stuff for FOX as we're kind of figuring out what that looks like with WWE and FOX. But I'll still be working with them on that side of things, so that's cool. Just not really having any platforms with WWE and spinning my wheels, I'm turning 35. It's kind of s— or get off the boat. It's time to start making some other moves. Otherwise, I'm just going to stay here forever and not really be proud of my accomplishments anymore."