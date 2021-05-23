Paul Heyman Teases Roman Reigns' Next Potential Challenger for the WWE Universal Championship

✖

This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Cesaro try to challenge Roman Reigns to a rematch for the WWE Universal Championship despite having his arm in a sling due to Seth Rollins' attack at the end of WrestleMania Backlash. Reigns laughed off the challenge just as Rollins attacked Cesaro yet again, indicating "The Swiss Superman" is likely jumping back into a feud with Rollins heading into Hell in a Cell next month. But what does that leave for Reigns?

Some fans have already guessed that "The Tribal Chief" will wind up taking on Jimmy Uso in a match similar to the I Quit Hell in a Cell Match he had with Jey Uso last October. But Paul Heyman seemed to tease another challenger on Talking Smack in Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese star arrived still wearing Baron Corbin's King of the Ring crown, and Heyman kept speaking to him as though he was royalty.

"Nakamura, does it [excite you] just to think that one day, we may actually do The King Nakamura against "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns," Heyman said. Nakamura, who gave most of the interview in Japanese, responded with only one word in English — "Promise?"

"My King. Your kingdom is in good hands, sir. I shall send your regards to our Tribal Chief," Heyman responded.

Nakamura nearly wound up facing Reigns back at the Royal Rumble by seemingly winning a gauntlet match on an episode of SmackDown, only for Reigns and Jey Uso to sabotage the match and insert Adam Pearce into the equation so that he could become No. 1 contender. Peace eventually passed the title match to Kevin Owens, leaving "The King of Strong Style" directionless once again.

Would you be interested in seeing Reigns and Nakamura finally lock horns? Let us know in the comments below!

This week's SmackDown saw Rick Boogs make his debut on the main roster by introducing Nakamura to the ring with a special electric guitar entrance. Boogs wound up causing a distraction that gave Nakamura a win over Corbin.