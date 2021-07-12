Pro Wrestling World Honors WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, and as soon as the news broke fans and former peers of "Mr. Wonderful" took to social media to offer their condolences. Orndorff began wrestling in 1976 and is best known for being apart of the WWF roster during its golden era of the mid-80s (including taking part in the WrestleMania I main event alongside Hulk Hogan, Mr. T and Roddy Piper) and spending nearly a decade in WCW.
What was your favorite memory of Orndorff's career? Let us know in the comments and check out some of the tributes to his life in the list below.
Hulk Hogan
Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021
A Strong Argument
I think there's an argument to be made that Paul Orndorff is one of the greatest to never hold a title in the WWF.— Mr. Clerical Error Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) July 12, 2021
Iron Sheik
PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/RXovORjxVp— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 12, 2021
Good Ol' JR
Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud.
Condolences to Paul’s family and friends. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/e1wDZVGEcO— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 12, 2021
An Iconic Moment
Only a few weeks ago, this historic moment turned 35 years old: The Great Betrayal, when Paul Orndorff turned on @HulkHogan
Listen to those boos!
Want to remember Mr Wonderful for moments like this.July 12, 2021
Other Companies
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling legend "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 12, 2021
Tragic news breaking this afternoon. The legendary Hall of Famer, ‘Mr.Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff has passed away, his son has confirmed on instagram. He was 71 years of age.
He will be sorely missed by the whole wrestling world. Rest In Power, Paul 💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/zjliVcM0Ci— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) July 12, 2021
MLW extends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. pic.twitter.com/r3Qho0JLKf— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 12, 2021
"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away. A true legend of the sport. You will be missed, Mr. Wonderful. 😢😢🙏🙏— FITE (@FiteTV) July 12, 2021
Simply Wonderful
Just now seeing the news about "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff passing away.....Paul should've been a World Champion....definitely in 1986 in WWF and could've been NWA Champ in 1982-83......one of the best performers in the business in his prime.... pic.twitter.com/dySEkYaWcC— Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) July 12, 2021