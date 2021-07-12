Pro Wrestling World Honors WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, and as soon as the news broke fans and former peers of "Mr. Wonderful" took to social media to offer their condolences. Orndorff began wrestling in 1976 and is best known for being apart of the WWF roster during its golden era of the mid-80s (including taking part in the WrestleMania I main event alongside Hulk Hogan, Mr. T and Roddy Piper) and spending nearly a decade in WCW.

What was your favorite memory of Orndorff's career? Let us know in the comments and check out some of the tributes to his life in the list below.