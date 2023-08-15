WWE Star Finally Returns to WWE Raw, Becomes New Champion

WWE managed to resolve one of its injured champion situations on this week's Monday Night Raw. After teasing the idea of holding auditions in order to find a new tag team partner after Sonya Deville's ACL tear, Chelsea Green was approached by a returning Piper Niven and informed she'd be her new tag team partner. Niven had been off WWE TV since April but is now one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

A Green/Niven tag team championship reign could be exactly what WWE's women's tag titles need. Ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi were unceremoniously stripped of the titles and suspended indefinitely after walking out of an episode of Raw back in May 2022 over reported booking disputes, only one team has managed to hold the championships for at least two months. Multiple reigns have ended because of injury, leading to a running joke online that they're "cursed."

Sonya Deville on WWE's Women's Tag Titles Being Cursed

While confirming her injury, Deville played into the running gag while confirming her injury on social media recently. Green & Deville won the tag titles on the July 17 episode of Raw.

"Obviously, the tag team titles are cursed. I'm just kidding, but like not really," Deville said. "As all of you already probably know and heard, thank you TMZ, I tore my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca (Belair) and Charlotte (Flair). Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent their well wishes and messaged me. I really appreciated it. It means a lot. Obviously, you guys all know, I've been working the last eight-plus years in the WWE and my wrestling career to obtain a title of some sort. I finally got my hands on the Women's Tag Team Titles with Chelsea and we've been champs for 20-something days. Obviously, it's super bitter to say it's come to an end due to an injury, especially being that it's my first injury in wrestling and sports in general. I've been a lifelong athlete since I was five or six. Obviously, it's super disappointing and couldn't have come at a worse time, but I don't think any injury comes at a great time. That's just how the cookie crumbles."

WWE's Premium Live Event Schedule for The Rest of 2023

WWE has four pay-per-views left for the remainder of 2023. That list includes Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (Sept. 2), Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Oct. 7), a yet-to-be-named Saudi Arabia show on Nov. 4 and the annual Survivor Series show at Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois on Nov. 25.