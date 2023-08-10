WWE's Chelsea Green Is Trying to Find a Tag Team Partner to Fill-In for Sonya Deville

WWE's roster was hit with another injury this week as it was confirmed Sonya Deville, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, will need to undergo surgery after suffering a torn ACL. She and Chelsea Green just won the tag titles less than a month ago and haven't had the chance to defend them. Green appeared on After The Bell this week and proposed the idea of "Chelsea's Got Talent" in which she'll audition for a new potential tag partner and keep her reign alive. WWE has yet to officially comment on what they'll do with the tag titles in the wake of yet another injury.

"THE WWE Woman's Tag Team Champion invites YOU to audition," Green wrote. "Please submit your full name, entry video & include any hidden talents I may be able to use to my advantage, as your tag team partner." A few fans have already submitted their audition tape, along with former tag team champion R-Truth.

Sonya Deville on WWE's Women's Tag Titles Being Cursed

While confirming her injury, Deville played into the running gag that the women's tag titles have been cursed ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the titles back in May 2022 over booking disputes. Only one team (Damage CTRL) has managed to hold the titles for longer than two months since then and multiple title reigns have been cut short due to injuries.

"Obviously, the tag team titles are cursed. I'm just kidding, but like not really," Deville said. "As all of you already probably know and heard, thank you TMZ, I tore my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca (Belair) and Charlotte (Flair). Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent their well wishes and messaged me. I really appreciated it. It means a lot. Obviously, you guys all know, I've been working the last eight-plus years in the WWE and my wrestling career to obtain a title of some sort. I finally got my hands on the Women's Tag Team Titles with Chelsea and we've been champs for 20-something days. Obviously, it's super bitter to say it's come to an end due to an injury, especially being that it's my first injury in wrestling and sports in general. I've been a lifelong athlete since I was five or six. Obviously, it's super disappointing and couldn't have come at a worse time, but I don't think any injury comes at a great time. That's just how the cookie crumbles."

