WWE Provides Update on Sami Zayn's Injury on WWE Raw

On tonight's episode of WWE Raw live from Cleveland, Ohio, commentary gave an update on Sami Zayn's injury.

Zayn wrestled Drew McIntyre on last week's WWE Raw and during the match McIntyre ruthlessly attacked Zayn's leg to pick up the win. Following the match McIntyre wasn't done with his assault because during a backstage segment where Zayn was getting his leg looked at, McIntyre interrupted and proceeded to catch Zayn off guard. There were no updates on his condition on SmackDown this week leading fans to wonder what was going on. Commentary revealed on tonight's episode of Raw that Zayn is out with a partially torn meniscus.

A recent report revealed that Zayn may be looking for some time off from the company. It's unknown at this time for how long he will be away but he will likely be back sooner that later, especially as the Royal Rumble fast approaches. Zayn is not scheduled for the Holiday Tour show in Laval, Quebec, his hometown which would normally be built around him. He has been an integral piece of WWE's puzzle in 2023. He started the year joining The Bloodline as the "Honorary Uce" building a strong relationship with Jey Uso. Eventually he left the faction when WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns asked him to hit his best friend Kevin Owens with a chair to prove his loyalty.

Fans rallied behind him in his title match against Reigns that took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Despite the loss, it got the fans invested in a major way and he would go on to defeat The Usos for the tag team titles with Owens at WrestleMania. After losing the titles to Judgment Day at Payback, he would go on to be engrained in the Judgment Day's story, eventually joining team Cody at WarGames against the Judgment Day and McIntyre. Zayn started the year as one of the top merchandise sellers in the company alongside Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Bray Wyatt.