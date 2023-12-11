WWE's Rey Mysterio Debuts New Poster for Cartoon Network Series

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio is leaping onto Cartoon Network Latin America with a new animated action series, and Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad is getting ready for its debut with a new poster! Announced to be in the works back in 2021, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Cartoon Network Latin America and Mexican production studio ¡Viva Calavera! on a brand new animated series that would see the world famous luchador taking on all sorts of wild new enemies. With Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad finally gearing up for its premiering with Cartoon Network Latin America, we're starting to see more of the new series than ever.

Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad (Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness) has debuted its first five episodes with Cartoon Network Latin America and Max Latin America, and while there has yet to be an international release planned for the new animated series as of the time of this writing, Cartoon Network Latin America is celebrating this premiere with a cool new look at what to expect from the series with a cool new poster showing off Rey Mysterio and some of the new faces fans meet in the action series. Check it out below.

¡La lucha comienza AHORA! 👊💥



Los primeros 5 episodios de la primera temporada de “Rey Mysterio vs La Oscuridad” ya están disponibles en #CartoonNetwork y @HBOMaxLA pic.twitter.com/zvWUONdgux — Cartoon Network LA (@CartoonLA) December 8, 2023

What Is Rey Mysterio's Cartoon Network Series?

Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad will be running for ten episodes, with the first five now streaming with Cartoon Network Latin America and Max Latin America. Jaime Jiménez Rión, Vice President of Content and Original Production, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, Latin America, said the following when the series was first announced, "We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico. We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations."

As for what to expect from the Rey Mysterio series Cartoon Network Latin America teases it as such, "Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad tells the story of Oscar, a wrestling fan, who will team up with his idol, Rey Mysterio, to face supernatural beings and fight against the forces of evil; villains from the world of wrestling and characters from Mexican traditions and the world of fantasy. Behind these extraordinary opponents is Uroboros , an evil fighter who uses dark forces that he does not fully understand. Rey Mysterio and Oscar must work together and do their best to defend the city and themselves from his evil plans."

What are your thoughts on Rey Mysterio's new Cartoon Network series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!