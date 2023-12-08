Report: Top WWE Superstar Set To Take Time Off

On WWE Raw following the match between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre, "The Scottish Warrior" attacked Zayn backstage further injuring his leg that he went after during their match. Now it seems that Zayn is set to take some time off from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"It looked like they were doing an injury angle with McIntyre and Zayn when McIntyre stomped on Zayn's bad knee. I don't have it confirmed Zayn will be off for a while due to that, but do know that he had asked for time off recently and was granted it, but wasn't told when that would begin," Meltzer said. He also noted that Zayn is not currently scheduled for the December 28 holiday tour show in Laval, Quebec, his hometown, that would normally be built around him but that could change at any time.

McIntyre has been on a bit of a mean streak lately, mainly attacking Jey Uso as he still blames him for the reason that he's not WWE Universal Champion instead of Roman Reigns. Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley would offer an alliance of sorts within their faction for McIntyre, should he want to take it. He eventually does, joining them to take on team Cody (Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Uso) against Judgment Day. He defeated Zayn on Monday's Raw and after attacking him he went after Rollins as well, potentially reigniting their feud from WWE Crown Jewel.

Zayn has been a focal point of WWE in 2023. Following his betrayal over Reigns and The Bloodline as the "Honorary Uce" at the Royal Rumble, Zayn departed The Bloodline and wrestled Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec in February. He would lose that match but he gained something much greater in his renewed friendship with Kevin Owens. They would reunite to wrestle the Usos at WrestleMania 39 where they won the WWE Tag Team Championships, furthering a divide within The Bloodline.