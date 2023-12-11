New Report Provides Injury Update on Charlotte Flair Following WWE SmackDown

Following Charlotte Flair's apparent injury on the December 8 episode WWE SmackDown, while little is known about the severity of the injury, PWInsider is reporting that Flair has been sent home to Florida as she awaits a full medical evaluation. This aligns with their previous report that Flair was pulled from WWE Live Events and some within the company are showing concern that the injury could be "fairly serious."

During her match against Asuka on the special Tribute to the Troops episode of SmackDown, the injury apparently took place during commercial break when Flair went to the top rope attempting a spot with Asuka in the corner. It seemed she lost her footing, twisting as she fell. The match quickly wrapped up after that as they rushed to a finish. Flair was in visible agony as she grabbed her knee and shouted "my knee!" to referee Charles Robinson. WWE officials were able to help Flair get to the back.

Flair took some time off following her title loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 to rehab an undisclosed injury. "For me, I went from having never any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it's a blessing and a curse," she explained in an interview with Boardroom in May. "Like, no one wants to be injured, but having that first time off for that extended amount of time, I think was definitely healthy for my mindset."

Since her return in June, she has been heavily involved with Damage CTRL. After the women's War Games match at Survivor Series, Flair made it known that she wants a shot at the WWE Women's Championship currently held by Damage CTRL's IYO Sky. Commentary stated that in order for Flair to get a title shot, much like Bianca Belair, she will need to go through all of Damage CTRL to get to Sky.

Flair previously competed in a three-way match for the WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Belair this past August at SummerSlam. Belair came out of that match victorious but Sky wasted no time as she ran down the ramp and quickly cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase, winning her second singles title within the company.

