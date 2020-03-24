Randy Orton Accepts Edge’s WrestleMania 36 Challenge

Randy Orton closed out Monday Night Raw this week by answering Edge’s challenge for a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. Orton recapped the program between the two, answering all fo the accusations. He freely admitted he was handed opportunities in the WWE because of his last name, but he established a WWE Hall of Fame career because of the one thing Edge claims he doesn’t have — grit. He called out Edge for being a junkie for his own ego, and that as “The Ultimate Opportunist” he would’ve taken the exact same advantages that Orton did throughout this career. Then he turned his attention to the match.

“Edge, you may be writing this story, but at WrestleMania, I’m going to write the last chapter and end it,” Orton said. “I accept.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Orton kicked off the feud between the pair back in late January when he teased reforming Rated-RKO, only to attack Edge with a surprise RKO and two Con-Chair-To’s. In the weeks that followed Orton refused to reveal the reason behind his actions, opting instead to repeatedly attack Matt Hardy (right before he left for AEW).

Finally Orton spoke up when Beth Phoenix appeared on Raw, saying that he loved Edge and wanted to make sure he stayed being a father and husband by not coming back to wrestling. He blamed Phoenix for enabling Edge to make a comeback, then hit her with an RKO as well.

“@EdgeRatedR, you may be writing this story, but at #WrestleMania, I’m going to write the last chapter and END IT. I accept.” – @RandyOrton #Raw pic.twitter.com/GpzL5l7vLW — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of Monday night