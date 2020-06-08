Randy Orton Pokes Fun at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa Hits Back

Randy Orton took to Twitter late Sunday night to poke fun at NXT TakeOver: In Your House by referencing the criticism that too many young wrestlers slap their legs in order to make certain strikes sound louder. "The Viper" wrote, "Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap." And while some thought the line was funny (hello Will Ospreay), NXT veteran Tommaso Ciampa wasn't laughing.

"My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses," he wrote.

My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses https://t.co/r2HN5TjwOY — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 8, 2020

Check out the full results from Sunday night's TakeOver event below:

Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae

Finn Balor def. Damian Priest

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee def. Johnny Gargano

NXT Championship: Adam Cole def. Velveteen Dream (Backlot Brawl Match)

Karrion Kross def. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai def. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

Meanwhile, Orton is gearing up for a match against Edge at the Backlash pay-per-view WWE is promoting as "The Greatest Match Ever." Orton has joked about the promotional strategy being a rib, while Edge shrugged it off during an interview with ESPN on Monday.

"If I were to look at it on paper and go right, first proper wrestling match back in nine and a half years and they want to bill it as the greatest wrestling match ever ... I mean, that's pretty pressure filled," Edge said. "But I can't look at it that way, I really can't. I just have to understand that it's promotion and it's hype. I always go out with a mindset to try and have the best match that I've ever had. So I don't look at it in terms of a contest — will it measure up to Steamboat vs. Savage or will it measure up to Shawn [Michaels] and [The Undertaker]. All I can do is measure up against myself, and especially at this juncture in my career, I'm just happy to be out there.

"This shouldn't even be happening. Let alone for the company, and let's call it straight, Vince, to think that he can bill this the 'Greatest Match Ever.' Would I have preferred they not billed it as that? Absolutely. But I also know there are times where heels get dug in the sand and there's no changing it," he added.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.