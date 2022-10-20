WWE Planning a 30th Anniversary Special for Monday Night Raw

Following celebrations for John Cena and D-Generation X's wrestling birthdays on World Wrestling Entertainment programming earlier this year, WWE is already planning another anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw for early next year. @WrestleVotes reports that WWE has "plans in motion" for the 30th Anniversary of Raw, which is set to take place in January. The report adds that when Vince McMahon was still in power, WWE was looking to have the show at the Manhattan Center in New York City, and it's unclear as to if the new regime still wants that venue.

WWE last held an anniversary special for Monday Night Raw in January 2018 to celebrate the company's flagship show's 25th birthday. That show was simulcast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City. Coincidentally, D-Generation X's last WWE reunion came on that show, as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac were in the corner of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for their tag victory over The Revival (AEW's FTR).

Elsewhere on Raw 25, Bubba Ray and D'Von Dudley reunited to hit some of their signature moves on Heath Slater, The Undertaker had an in-ring segment, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hit a stunner on Vince McMahon.

It's worth noting that the first episode of Monday Night Raw aired on January 11th, 1993, but Raw 25 took place on January 22nd, 2018. If Raw 30 follows suit with Raw 25 and airs on January 23rd, 2023, it will be the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

