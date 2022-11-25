Ric Flair Reveals He's Returning to WWE for Monday Night Raw and Premium Live Event

Ric Flair and WWE are working together once more on an upcoming documentary, but Flair will also be gracing WWE TV sooner than later. During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair and co-host Conrad Thompson were discussing the strong ticket sales for WWE's Royal Rumble, and Flair said he was curious about what will happen to those ticket numbers when people find out "I'm gonna be there." Thompson asked if that was okay to reveal, and he said "Hell yeah. They didn't say don't tell anybody." Earlier that week is also Raw's 30th Anniversary episode, and it appears he is appearing on that as well.

"I've been invited and it's a f****** big deal...why? Because Raw, and it's a big f****** deal. And I'm honored," Flair said. "Hell yeah, are you kidding me? 30 years. You think about that. Remember [when] Nitro was just gonna destroy Raw? I can't even remember how to spell Nitro anymore. Can you?"

Flair also said he plans to pay for a lot of alcohol during his celebration, adding "For me, it will be getting in there Sunday night. I'll be looking for [Steve] Austin, Undertaker, John Cone, anybody that's within sight for a cold beverage. And I'll be buying."

Flair hasn't been featured on WWE TV since his release in August of 2021, though he did have a buzzworthy final match at Starrcast V. He would reveal a new partnership with WWE earlier this year, and now he will evidently be on hand for Raw's 30th Anniversary celebration and the Royal Rumble. That said, it isn't clear if he will have any sort of role in other feuds or storylines during these appearances, but it should make for an even more entertaining episode of Raw, and perhaps Flair will be making an appearance in the actual royal Rumble match, though that is pure conjecture at this point.

Flair will also be a part of A24's The Iron Claw film, though the real Flair won't be playing him. That role will go to Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce).

What do you want to see for Flair in his WWE return? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Cageside Seats