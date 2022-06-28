Three AEW Stars Appeared on This Week's WWE Raw to Congratulate John Cena (Update)

John Cena's 20th Anniversary of his WWE debut took place on tonight's Monday Night Raw and the episode featured video messages from wrestling legends from throughout Cena's career. Surprisingly, that included two members of the AEW roster as both Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Paul Wight (The Big Show) both appeared to offer congratulatory messages to the 16-time world champion. Danielson won his first WWE Championship by beating John Cena at SummerSlam 2013, while Cena beat The Big Show to win his first championship (the United States Championship) at WrestleMania XX.

Wight arrived in AEW in February 2021 and has since worked as a part-time wrestler and color commentator. Danielson made his debut at All Out 2021 and after failing to win the AEW World Championship multiple times he opted to launch a new faction — The Blackpool Combat Club. That group now consists of Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and William Regal.

Big Show & Daniel Bryan on WWE programming again!



Forbidden Door.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6PFKwoHAOB — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) June 28, 2022

According to Fightful Select, AEW President Tony Khan signed off on both Danielson and Wight appearing on Raw given the circumstances of the event. This marks one of the rare times when WWE and AEW have worked directly together along with Chris Jericho's appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions last year.

Update: A third AEW star showed up later in the night in Chris Jericho.

"One of my all-time favourite opponents." – Chris Jericho on John Cena 🙌 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aprfuge1q8 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 28, 2022

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select