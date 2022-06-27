Three of John Cena's Greatest Rivals Congratulate Him on 20 Years in the WWE

John Cena will celebrate 20 years in the WWE on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw and many fellow WWE legends have since taken to social media to congratulate the 16-time world champion. That included three of Cena's biggest rivals in Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton, the last of whom is still recovering from a back injury. Cena and Triple H clashed numerous times over the years, most notably at WrestleManias 22 and 24 over the WWE Championship. He also teamed with, won tag team gold with and eventually feuded with Michaels up through WrestleMania 23.

As for Orton, the pair shared the ring more than 200 times in their respective careers and had 10 singles matches on pay-per-view, most of which took place from 2007-09. You can see their messages to Cena below!

I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena!

Enjoy YOUR night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/GuX0gehbiy — Triple H (@TripleH) June 27, 2022

Congratulations to YOU @JohnCena on your 20th anniversary! Have fun at #WWERaw tonight, I know you will! #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/7dS9Yu2iyq — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 27, 2022

This story is developing...