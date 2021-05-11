WWE Fans Crack Jokes About AJ Styles' New Goatee

AJ Styles arrived on Monday Night Raw this week sporting a new look, having shaved down the sides of his beard into a goatee. WWE fans immediately reacted to the new look, with many comparing "The Phenomenal One" to various rockstars with the same look. Styles led a four-man team comprised of himself, Omos, Elias and Jaxson Ryker against The New Day and R-K-Bro, but came up on the losing end when Randy Orton nailed Elias with an RKO.

