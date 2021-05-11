WWE Fans Crack Jokes About AJ Styles' New Goatee

By Connor Casey

AJ Styles arrived on Monday Night Raw this week sporting a new look, having shaved down the sides of his beard into a goatee. WWE fans immediately reacted to the new look, with many comparing "The Phenomenal One" to various rockstars with the same look. Styles led a four-man team comprised of himself, Omos, Elias and Jaxson Ryker against The New Day and R-K-Bro, but came up on the losing end when Randy Orton nailed Elias with an RKO.

What do you think of Styles' new look? Let us know in the comments below!

Achy Breaky Heart

The GOAT's Goatee

It Does!

Maybe AJ Should Take Elias' Guitar?

Stone Cold Styles

Evil Universe AJ

Oh, But He Is Real...

