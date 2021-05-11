WWE Fans Crack Jokes About AJ Styles' New Goatee
AJ Styles arrived on Monday Night Raw this week sporting a new look, having shaved down the sides of his beard into a goatee. WWE fans immediately reacted to the new look, with many comparing "The Phenomenal One" to various rockstars with the same look. Styles led a four-man team comprised of himself, Omos, Elias and Jaxson Ryker against The New Day and R-K-Bro, but came up on the losing end when Randy Orton nailed Elias with an RKO.
The #WWERaw Tag Team Champions join forces with @IamEliasWWE & @JaxsonRykerWWE! pic.twitter.com/V8YS0Yr59q— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
Achy Breaky Heart
AJ Styles is in no mood for shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/gnfnKchgkM— Future Dave Meltzer (@FutureMeltzer) May 11, 2021
The GOAT's Goatee
AJ Styles is the goat and all, but that goatee is something else lmao#WWERAW— P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) May 11, 2021
It Does!
aj styles with a goatee makes him looks like the lead singer of saliva— zack (@kairopractors) May 11, 2021
Maybe AJ Should Take Elias' Guitar?
AJ Styles lookin like Vince Neil’s evil twin with that goatee #Raw— Angelo Fico (@AngieFi7) May 11, 2021
Stone Cold Styles
Good god AJ Styles has a Stone Cold goatee— 𝐅𝐊𝐀 VincentMichaels (@vXmichaels) May 11, 2021
Evil Universe AJ
Oh, But He Is Real...
therapist: Goatee AJ Styles isn't real and he can't hurt you
AJ Styles: #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ojiflmzY6J— DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) May 11, 2021