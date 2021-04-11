AJ Styles Becomes a WWE Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania 37

✖

AJ Styles joined a prestigious group at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night, becoming a Grand Slam Champion as he and Omos defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Team Championships. In order to become a Grand Slam Champion in its current format, a wrestler must hold the WWE or Universal Championship, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and one of the tag titles at least once. Styles is the 15th man to join the group, alongside Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Big Show, The Miz (twice), Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio.

Omos picked up the win for the team after effortlessly squashing both Woods and Kingston, punctuating his attack with a jacknife chokebomb.

After decorated runs in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Styles arrived in WWE in early 2016. He's held the WWE Championship twice for a combined 511 days, the Intercontinental Championship once and the United States Championship three times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

During his tenure with TNA/Impact, Styles was also a Grand Slam Champion — winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, both versions of the tag titles, the Legends title and the X Division Championship.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 Night One below: