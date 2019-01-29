Watch: WWE Raw Crowd Causes Ronda Rousey to Stumble Over Promo

Ronda Rousey appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to offer an open challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship and hint at what her plans are for WrestleMania 35. Unfortunately for her, the crowd in Phoenix had other plans.

Rousey’s promo was repeatedly interrupted by boos and chants for Becky Lynch, who won the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. The crowd reaction caused Rousey to stumble over her words a few times before Bayley finally came out and challenged her to a title match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ronda Rousey got booed so badly Vince didn’t even let her try to finish her promo he sent Bayley out early 😂😂😂

The crowd only wants The Man Becky Lynch that’s who we all want 💯💯💯#RAW pic.twitter.com/JxpswhmoZh — ☘️ Jeremy ☘️ (@Jeremy1P1) January 29, 2019

“So I would like to thank Sasha Banks, I’d like to thank Sashan Banks for being … ” Rousey said before stuttering over her next line. “All right, all right, you got me to stutter. Good job.”

Rousey appeared to be laughing the situation off, but the crowd wouldn’t relent.

“All right, you want to talk about what’s next?” she said while pointing at the WrestleMania 35 sign. “Becky Lynch I know you’re watching. I know she’s watching and she has a choice to make.”

The crowd began chanting Lynch’s name over and over, stopping Rousey from getting another word in. Bayley’s music then hit to end the segment and lead into the match.

Rousey went on to win the match after forcing Bayley to tap. Moments after shaking hands with Bayley, Rousey stood face to face with Women’s Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch, who announced that she would be challenging her for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 in April.

The history between Lynch and Rousey reaches back to November when, after both women successfully defended their titles at Evolution, a Champion vs. Champion match was announced for Survivor Series. Lynch even went so far as to attack Rousey on an episode of Raw, but the match had to be scrapped after Lynch suffered a broken nose and concussion due to a stray punch from Nia Jax. Charlotte Flair wound up taking Lynch’s place in the match, but that didn’t stop “The Man” from antagonizing her on Twitter for weeks on end.

Rousey finally responded at TLC by costing Lynch her SmackDown Women’s Championship during a triple threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. Lynch tried to get to title back against Asuka during the Royal Rumble event, but wound up tapping out.