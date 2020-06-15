Edge's Injury Update Planned for WWE Raw

News broke just before Backlash that Edge had suffered a tricep injury during the taping of his match with Randy Orton one week prior. While it's still not clear what spot caused the injury, it has since been reported that Edge tore the muscle in his arm while reshooting a particular sequence, and the damage could be seen in photos from once the match was over. Edge, Orton and the WWE itself have all refrained from addressing the injury since then, but WWE.com announced on Monday afternoon that this week's Raw would open with a promo by Orton and that an injury update on Edge would be provided.

"After last night's grueling battle, rumors have been swirling that BOTH Superstars sustained injuries in the match," WWE.com's preview read. "What condition will both Superstars be in after such a brutal marathon of a match? Will Orton look to close the book on his rivalry with Edge after such a demanding battle? Is there another Superstar that will find himself in The Viper's path?"

Edge wound up losing the match — his first standard singles match in nearly a decade — after Orton revived and connected with his Punt Kick finisher.

Elsewhere on the card for this week's Raw, Drew McIntyre and R-Truth will team up for a match against Bobby Lashley and MVP, Asuka will once again defend her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax, Dominik Mysterio will appear to confront Seth Rollins on his father's behalf and "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will make an appearance.

This will also mark the first Raw under the creative leadership of Bruce Prichard. WWE announced last week that Paul Heyman had been fired from his role as executive director, and the Raw and SmackDown writing staffs had been merged under Prichard's leadership going forward.

Check out the full results from Backlash below:

Randy Orton def. Edge

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax (No Contest — double countout)

Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

The Vikings Raiders vs. The Street Profits (No Contest)

