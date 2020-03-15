Edge Teases Appearing on WWE Raw This Week at the WWE Performance Center

This week’s Monday Night Raw will take place inside the WWE Performance Center with no audience as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped WWE from loading up the three-hour card with some special appearances. On top of Steve Austin appearing on the show for “3/16 Day” and The Undertaker arriving to sign the contract for a WrestleMania match with AJ Styles (assuming that show still happens), WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be back on the Red Brand this week to likely get some more revenge on Randy Orton.

After being off television for more than a month following Orton’s last attack, Edge returned last week and speared MVP before nailing Orton with a surprise RKO. He tried to get a couple of steel chairs to hit Orton with a Con-Chair-To, but “The Viper” slid out of ring and quickly left the arena.

Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 15, 2020

All signs point to the two meeting at WrestleMania 36. Whether or not that show still takes place on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa remains to be seen.

On Thursday, during an emergency meeting between Tampa city officials and mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County district commissioner Les Miller said they would give WWE a week to cancel it on their own, or else they would have to hold another meeting this coming Thursday.

“We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don’t want to pull that plug,” Miller said. “However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don’t, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time.”

WWE then put out a new statement of its own.

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.”

If WrestleMania still goes on as planned, here’s the card as of now: