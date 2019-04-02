WWE Raw: Finn Balor Bringing His Demon to WrestleMania 35

If you were thinking Bobby Lashley and Finn Baylor’s WrestleMania storyline needed another wrinkle, it appears WWE would agree. Balor just used a Raw segment to announce the Demon will be in the ring on Sunday, and that comes as pretty bad news for the Intercontinental Champion Lashley.

Balor is undefeated in WWE as The Demon with his last victory coming at last year’s SummerSlam where he beat Baron Corbin. Despite the success, WWE isn’t generous with Balor’s diabolical alter-ego, as it’s sparingly used — especially compared to his NXT days.

Balor is well aware with how little he gets to use the Demon, saying that because he so rarely adorns the paint, he’s not as familiar with the character as he likes.

“I do it so infrequently now that I forget how I move as the Demon,” Balor said on a recent episode of the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. “I forget the subtle differences in the entrance and the mannerisms of how the Demon works. Now, when I go out there, I’m Finn Balor, but that’s just Fergal. It’s just me, the human. But when the Demon goes out there, I need to transform into a different person. That mindset, because I’m not tapping into it so often, that’s a huge challenge for me. I gotta figure out how to do that every time, again. I’m very comfortable being Finn, but when it comes to the Demon, I have to re-educate myself. That’s an added challenge because of how infrequent we are doing it.”

Balor’s WWE arch has been confusing at times, but absolutely sporadic. At times he can look like a legitimate WWE Champion, but he’ll all but disappear for months at a time. With WWE’s roster being too bloated, Balor’s momentum looks to be totally dependant on whether or not WWE has plans for him. Around bigger pay-per-view, he’ll get a nice diet of camera time, and now that WrestleMania is here, Balor will once again have a big stage.