Former WWE Superstar Backstage at Monday Night Raw

A former WWE superstar was spotted backstage at this evening's taping of WWE Monday Night Raw! Now that the road to the Royal Rumble, and thus the road to WrestleMania 39, is kicking into high gear, we are about to see some major players coming back into the fold as the show tries to be as big as it possibly can. This begins with potentially seeing some major legends make their comeback in the respective Men and Women's Royal Rumble matches at the premium live event later this month, and that makes spotting any of them potentially all the more intriguing for what could come next.

WWE Monday Night Raw is in Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena, and with it being the first major event of 2023 for the promotion overall, some unexpected fans have shown up such as former WWE Superstar Summer Rae. She was spotted in Cathy Kelley's behind the scenes look at Monday Night Raw, and that could mean some big things for the former WWE superstar in the future should this lead into a potential return for the Royal Rumble later this month:

much more excited than i look 😭😍 ily @DanielleMoinet pic.twitter.com/5lViB3aH22 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 3, 2023

What's Happening on WWE Raw?

There's a lot packed into the first Monday Night Raw of 2023 as there was already a Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss that ended in a non-finish following a Bray Wyatt tease. There's also the Bloodline, who invaded the show at the beginning of the episode and are now having their own matches throughout the evening. But the big anchor is the United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, which WWE Raw teases as such:

"Austin Theory has held the United States Title since capturing it in a Triple Threat Match against then-champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. Now, Theory will put the title on the line against The Visionary as Rollins attempts to capture the title he briefly held. Can Rollins defeat Theory to become a three-time United States Champion, or is Theory truly the 'now'?"

What do you think it means for this former WWE Superstar's potential Royal Rumble future? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!