WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Injured at House Show

You never want to see an injury happen, let alone this close to one of the biggest shows of the year, but it looks like one WWE Superstar might have just suffered an injury at a house show. The house show took place in Hershey, PA tonight, and part of the lineup had The OC's AJ Styles and Karl Anderson alongside Mia Yim taking on The Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately at one point Styles seemed to come down wrong on his leg, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston posted a photo of Styles sitting near the steel steps and added the caption that an X was up and he might be injured.

The image shows Yim and Anderson on either side of Styles as he sits on the ground, and you can't see the X being flashed in the photo, but if it is an injury, we wish Styles the best and a speedy recovery. Beaston added the caption "Possible AJ Styles ankle/lower leg injury. X up. #WWEHershey"

The Royal Rumble is just under a month away, and it would be a shame for Styles to miss out on the event. It's not known whether he would be used as someone in the Rumble match itself or if The OC would have some kind of match against Judgement Day, but odds are at least some of the members would be included in the Rumble match.

Hopefully, this is just a small thing and he can still be a part of it, and we wish Styles all the best.