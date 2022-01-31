WWE Raw Preview (Jan. 31): Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers

WWE’s Monday Night Raw takes place tonight at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and will see the fallout from Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Over the weekend WWE confirmed that both of the show’s Royal Rumble winners — Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar — will be at the show and that the latter will pick his opponent for WrestleMania 38. The show will also see Bobby Lashley celebrate capturing his second WWE Championship, while the first competitors in his WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match next month will be determined via AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

Lesnar wound up losing his WWE Championship to Lashley earlier in the night via heavy interference from Roman Reigns, so all signs point to him challenging “The Tribal Chief” for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the big rumor surrounding Rousey is that she’ll be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship rather than go after her old rival in Becky Lynch.

“Why? Because it’s the Royal Rumble and I’ve always wanted to come out and win the Royal Rumble,” Rousey said in her post-show interview. “What do you mean why tonight? What other night could be better?”

There was quite a reaction tonight,” she added. “And you can expect me not to fall for it this time.”

Meanwhile, Lynch is already talking smack in interviews, telling Sports Illustrated, “Welcome back, Ronda. I know how hard it is to come back as a new mother, I think it’s fantastic she’s back. And she has a lot to avenge. I’m still holding on to that championship she gave me three years ago. Since that time, I’ve gone off, had a child, came back better than ever, and defended my belt left, right and center. If I were her and I was just dipping my toes back in, I wouldn’t go for the main course. I’d start with an appetizer, like a shrimp cocktail, before I went for the steak and potatoes. But if she would like to test herself against me, then by all means. I welcome her with open arms.”