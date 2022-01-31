Bobby Lashley became a two-time WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night when he pinned Brock Lesnar thanks to heavy interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. WWE then confirmed on Monday that “The All Mighty” will defend the gold inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming pay-per-view of the same name in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19. There’s a bit of poetic irony in Lashley having to defend the title in the steel structure, as his attack on Drew McIntyre at the end of last year’s Elimination Chamber event was what opened the door for The Miz to cash in Money in the Bank and, eight days later, drop the gold to Lashley.

He responded to the news by posting a photo of himself holding the ECW World Championship. He won the title inside the structure at the infamous December to Dismember pay-per-view back on Dec. 3, 2006.

Lashley gave an interview with Ariel Helwani shortly after the show ended and reflected on beating Lesnar in a match he had campaigned for years to have.

“It was one of the greatest moments, I mean, beating Brock Lesnar, like we talked about earlier this week, beating Brock was going to be a big step in my career, and going out to the main thing that I wanted to do, and you know, as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had,” Lashley said. “Everybody knows Brock’s gonna throw you a lot, he’s gonna try to hit the F-5. He’s gonna try to beat you up. He’s gonna try to beat you down. I wanted to see if I can take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had and then I pinned him at the end. So of course, this is a beautiful victory for me.”

“The first time when he threw me with the Suplex City, I think he almost knocked me out. I had to check myself. It was one of those like self-checks,” he added. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m good. I’m good.’ Because that’s ultimately what you want. You don’t want to just beat somebody without taking what they had. Because then they come back later and say, ‘If I would have did this, I would have got you.’ But I took everything that he had and after I took everything he had, I still pinned him. So a lot of the questions that I had about Brock were answered in that match.”