Bobby Lashley Teases Another Fight With Brock Lesnar on Tonight's WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will both be on tonight's Monday Night Raw and yet another brawl between the behemoths is all but guaranteed. Lesnar returned to the Red Brand on the Oct. 10 episode and immediately targeted Lashley, injuring his arm with a kimura lock just before Lashley's United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins. That injury wound up costing him the gold, so Lashley responded by driving Lesnar through the barricade and slamming him through the commentary table in one of the most shockingly one-sided beatdowns of Lesnar's WWE career.

WWE's tease for the segment between the two reads, "Brock Lesnar will head back to the red brand following his brutal encounter with Bobby Lashley two weeks ago. The two goliaths are now set for a larger-than-life showdown at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. What message will Lesnar look to deliver before the two former WWE Champions throw down inside the squared circle Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA." Lashley then responded with a video post of him exiting his car at the arena before saying, "Let's just see what Brock has to say to me."

Let’s see what you gotta say now “beast”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XfU4F0v5gc — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 31, 2022

The Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Rivalry

For years, it looked as if a dream match between Lesnar and Lashley would never happen despite how hard the latter pushed for it in interviews. But things finally changed at the Day 1 pay-per-view back in January when the Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match was scrapped and Lesnar was suddenly added to the WWE Championship match. Lesnar won the bout, but Lashley was the only man in the five-way fight that "The Beast" wasn't able to leave in an unconscious heap. Lashley then earned a shot against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, officially booking their long-awaited confrontation.

But it wasn't long before the match was absorbed by the Reigns vs. Lesnar feud. "The Tribal Chief" and Paul Heyman interfered late in the bout, handing Lashley the victory. A rematch seemed like a no-brainer, only for the two to get added to a six-man Elimination Chamber match that saw Lashley written out due to a legitimate injury. Lesnar won the title back, and moved on to a program with Reigns at both WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam while Lashley moved on to programs with Omos and Austin Theory after recovering from injury.