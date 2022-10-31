Jimmy Uso Says It's An "Open Door" For Notable Name To Join The Bloodline

The Bloodline holds a monopoly on the numbers game. Since Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship in late 2020, he has surrounded himself with his family. Shortly after their singles feud concluded, Jey Uso acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief and joined him as his right hand man. From there, Jey's brother Jimmy returned to the ring from injury and aligned himself with his family. This fully reformed The Bloodline, the trio of Reigns and the Usos that sporadically tagged throughout the 2010s. Now operating as a full-time unit, Reigns and the Usos have dominated WWE SmackDown together for over a year, capturing all of the main roster's men's world and tag titles.

What began as a trio has evolved into a stable, as Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn have also joined the ranks. Even though they are the largest faction in WWE, The Bloodline is always looking for new members, and there's more active Anoa'i family wrestlers in the company.

Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, recently made her debut on NXT TV after spending years working strictly live events. When asked if Raine could factor into The Bloodline one day, Jimmy Uso told TMZ that it's an "open door."

"It's always an open door. We'll keep it at that, but the sky's the limit," Jimmy said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "You gotta put your work in here, and I'm sure she's got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I'm excited for her future. I can't wait to see where it takes us.

"Shout out to her. Anyway the family can get it, I'm all for it. I'm ready to see what she do. I'm ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline. So, either way, whether it's down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I'm with it, I'm all for it. We're all family. We all look out for her. I'm sure she's got the whole squad on her side, the whole family, her dad, us, the cousins. I'm sure if she reaches out, we got her."

Raine potentially linking up with The Bloodline poses an interesting layer on the possible Reigns vs. Rock WrestleMania match. A showdown between the Tribal Chief and the Brahma Bull has been rumored for years, and that speculation has reached a fever pitch thanks to next year's Mania taking place in Rock's second home of Hollywood, California. Some reports have even called the match "100 percent the plan" for WWE WrestleMania 39, but it all depends on Rock's schedule.

If Raine were to join The Bloodline in the next couple of months, she would be inseparable from Reigns' possible collision course with The Rock. While WWE does not necessarily need to acknowledge that she is Rock's daughter, shining light on the familial connection would create undeniable tension regarding where Raine's allegiances lie.