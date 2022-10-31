Logan Paul Addresses the Elephant in the Room About His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Roman Reigns

Logan Paul's undefeated streak faces its biggest test yet this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel when the social media star turned wrestler takes on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While he does technically have a zero in the loss column, "undefeated" has a massive asterisk next to it: he's had two matches. Paul first arrived in WWE during the lead up to WWE WrestleMania 37, aligning himself with Sami Zayn. One year later, Paul had his first match at WWE WrestleMania 38, tagging with The Miz in a victorious effort against the Mysterios. Following an unexpected Skull-Crushing Finale at the hands of Miz, Paul got his revenge on his former tag partner at WWE SummerSlam, defeating Miz in singles action.

Three months later, and Paul finds himself challenging for the top prize in the company.

Speaking on the TimboSugarShow with Tim Welch & Sean O'Malley, Paul admitted that he realizes his early title shot is "ridiculous."

"That's ridiculous and I acknowledge that," Paul said (h/t Fightful). "But I don't acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I'm going to f--k him up in Saudi Arabia."

While no one has explicitly taken issue with the match, Paul noted that he thinks some WWE superstars are not too keen on his opportunity.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself [in the locker room]," Paul continued. "I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for a title in my third match."

Coincidentally enough, this is not the first time that a wrestler is receiving a WWE World Title shot at WWE Crown Jewel in their third wrestling match ever. UFC fighter Cain Velasquez challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. While this was Velasquez's WWE debut match, he had wrestled two bouts for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide earlier in the year. Lasting just over two minutes, Velasquez's match against Lesnar turned out to be his only televised WWE bout, as he wrestled at a WWE live event before being released from his contract the following year. Velasquez's last wrestling match came last December, winning a trios bout at AAA TripleMania Regia 2021.

Logan enters this match with some family momentum as well. His brother, Jake Paul, defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva this past weekend in a boxing match by unanimous decision. That victory raised his boxing record to 6-0.

Paul flies to Saudi Arabia this Tuesday ahead of his match against Reigns, which goes down Saturday, November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel.