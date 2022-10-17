WWE Raw Preview: Who Is Running The Show, Triple H Update, Brock Lesnar Appearance

Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will happen without Paul "Triple H" Levesque being present. News broke earlier in the day that "The Game" had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the show. PWInsider followed up that report by stating Road Dogg, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be running the show.

Rob Fee, WWE's Director of Longterm Creative, gave somewhat of an update on Twitter on Monday afternoon, saying Levesque is "feeling great." Levesque himself has not provided any sort of update.

Hahaha he’s feeling great, he was just annoyed he can’t be at TV. — colonel rob fee (@robfee) October 17, 2022

WWE's Plans for Tonight's Monday Night Raw

Even with Levesque stuck at home, WWE already had a number of matches booked for tonight's show. Along with an appearance from Brock Lesnar, the headlining match is a United States Championship bout between newly-crowned champion Seth Rollins and his latest rival Matt Riddle. Check out the updated card below:

United States Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle The Good Brothers vs. Alpha Academy

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz (If Lumis wins, he gets a WWE contract)

Elias returns to Raw

Brock Lesnar to appear on Raw and confront Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar's WWE Crown Jewel Plans

"The Beast" made his return to WWE TV on last week's Monday Night Raw, his first appearance since failing to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. He interrupted Bobby Lashley's promo ahead of "The All Mighty's" scheduled title defense against Rollins and quickly attacked. The former UFC star nailed Lashley with an F5 and multiple German suplexes before injuring his arm by locking in a kimura submission. Lashley was then goaded into still defending his title by Rollins and lost when "The Visionary" capitalized on his injury.

Lashley then cut a promo backstage, demanding Lesnar appear on Raw next week. This is likely setting up a Lesnar vs. Lashley match at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5, a rematch of their WWE Championship bout at Royal Rumble back in January. That match ended with Lashley pinning Lesnar thanks to interference from Roman Reigns.