WWE Raw’s Go-Home Episode for WrestleMania 36 Hits Record-Low Ratings

The go-home episode of Monday Night Raw for WrestleMania 36 was received positively overall from fans watching on the USA Network. The show was still constrained by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it did manage to produce some excellent promos from Paul Heyman, The Undertaker, Edge, Kevin Owens Becky Lynch along with a fun six-man tag match involving Owens, The Street Profits, Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Unfortunately it looks like viewers opted not to tune in as the show (via ShowBuzzDaily) brought in an average of 1.924 million viewers across three hours.

Overall the show had the second-lowest viewership for any episode of Raw in history that didn’t take place on a holiday. But to make matters worse the final hour drew 1.646 million viewers — the lowest viewership of all time for the Red Brand’s third hour.

As has been the case since the coronavirus pandemic started, Raw couldn’t hold a candle to programs from 24-hour news networks like CNN and Fox News.

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.