Who Qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches on This Week's WWE Raw?

The first round of qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank Ladder matches took place on this week's Monday Night Raw. Ricochet competed in the first qualifier of the night, taking down The Miz. This marks the third time the former Intercontinental Champion will be in the annual ladder match, knocking off a two-time former Mr. Money in the Bank. Later in the evening, Shinsuke Nakamura was able to keep Bronso Reed down for a three-count with back-to-back Kinshasas. His first sent the big man out of the ring and he was able to unload a second strike as Reed barely broke the referee's ten count.

For the first time ever, the event will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England on July 1. More qualifying matches such as LA Knight vs. Montez Ford and Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega have been booked for this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya were also announced as Women's MITB qualifying matches for next week's Raw. Stay tuned for more updates to the card!

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Results

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Mustafa Ali

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

This story is developing...