Absent WWE Star Returning on Monday Night Raw?

WWE has been without one of its most popular tag teams for almost a full year now. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro, reigned as Raw Tag Team Champions on two separate occasions, with their most recent run coming during the early months of 2022. They would lose the red brand straps to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a title unification bout in May 2022, effectively ending their unit as Orton needed to take time off to recover from some nagging injuries. What was initially expected to be just a couple of months turned into nearly a full year on the shelf for Orton, as he required surgery. Riddle found some success as a singles star but would be suspended after failing the wellness policy this past December. He has been off of WWE programming since.

As reported by PWInsider, Riddle is currently in Los Angeles, the site of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, leading to speculation that he was brought to the city to return to television on the show. It was reported earlier that tonight's Raw will feature Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa facing Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner in the main event, and that empty spot could be filled by a returning Riddle.

Riddle and Rhodes do not have much history on WWE TV, but their paths did cross on the independent scene. When he reigned as WCPW Internet Champion, one of Rhodes's regular open challenges was answered by Riddle, who held the PROGRESS Atlas Championship at the time.

Riddle's WWE return has been in the works for a while now, as his initial suspension due to his wellness policy violation was just 60 days, which would've been up in mid-February. That said, it was stated that Riddle would not be welcomed back to WWE until he successfully completed rehab, and failure to comply would result in him being fired.

As for where he could fit into storylines, Riddle alongside a returning Orton as well could set their sights on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. RK-Bro never had the opportunity to get a rematch after losing the red belts last May, and they could lay claim to being at the front of the line.

