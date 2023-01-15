Matt Riddle Posts Latest Update During WWE Suspension

Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV back in early December after receiving a vicious beatdown from Solo Sikoa. It was later reported that Riddle had failed a drug test, which prompted a suspension and made WWE give Riddle an ultimatum — either enter rehab or be fired. Riddle chose the former and broke his silence on the situation weeks later. He tweeted out, "I've been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren't happy about it, but I couldn't be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support."

He has since popped up on Twitter a few times to tease his impending return from suspension. The latest came on Friday with him posting a photo with his kids, writing, "So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day."

So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day #stallion #family #love pic.twitter.com/VLt2UtMYoN — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 13, 2023

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available. Since the suspension is reportedly 60 days, Riddle will likely have to miss this year's Royal Rumble. Check out the lineup for the show so far below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Pitch Black Match)

Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, TBA

This story is developing...