WWE Raw's Classic Ruthless Aggression Era Intro Gets Remade With Current Stars

WWE released a special remake of Monday Night Raw's classic intro from the "Ruthless Aggression Era" with a special modern twist. The song "Across The Nation" by The Union Underground served as the Red Brand's theme from April 2002 through October 2006, and many fans still regard it as the best song the show ever used as a theme. The new intro video meshed clips from the band with WWE's current roster, featuring wrestlers like Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar, The Street Profits, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, The Judgement Day, Cody Rhodes and Damage CTRL. You can check out the full clip below.

Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary with next week's episode in Philadelphia. Stars from the past like The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels will be in attendance along with title matches for both the United States and Raw Tag Team Championships. The Anoa'i Family will have a major presence at the show for Roman Reigns' "Acknowledgement Ceremony," as it will feature every member of The Bloodline, The Wild Samoans, Samu and Rikishi.

The memorable Ruthless Aggression intro to #WWERaw, “Across the Nation” by The Union Underground, gets reimagined with today’s red brand Superstars. pic.twitter.com/KZAqhoYYUt — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2023

One of the big questions heading into the show is whether or not The Rock will make an appearance as there are still plenty of rumors he's facing Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Dwayne Johnson appeared on CNBC this week, and while he didn't address that speculation he did talk about WWE's ongoing attempt at a sale.

"Well, I can tell you this, it's an exciting brand, it's a brand that I've been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades and also, for your viewers here in the business world who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE," Johnson said. "My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s and then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack and I continued to wrestle for Vince too so we've seen tremendous success over the years. I think it's a very attractive company, I'm excited and I wish Vince and that company all the best."

The episode will also serve as the go-home Raw episode for this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Check out the lineup for the Jan. 28 event below: