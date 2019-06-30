Will Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Appear on WWE Raw and SmackDown Live This Week?

After WWE announced it was hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the new executive directors for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, many fans started wondering if the two would appear on their respective shows this upcoming week.

To add fuel to that speculation, WWE then put out an email with graphics that promoted both men for television appearances this week.

In case you’re wondering when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff start working, they’ve been advertised for the upcoming RAW & SmackDown shows on July 1st & 2nd. Excited? pic.twitter.com/hw1CPIZmv0 — DalyxmanVX (@DalyxmanVX1) June 28, 2019

However new reports have since come out stating that the advertisement was a mistake, and that the two are not planned for either show as of this weekend. Both Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin and Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer claimed the advertisements were not supposed to be released.

“According to sources, the advertisements were not supposed to be sent out and SmackDown hasn’t been finalized behind the scenes — so a Bischoff appearance isn’t guaranteed yet,” Satin wrote.

“Okay, so that was a screw up,” Meltzer said on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “I don’t know how it happened. I guess the gist of this is a couple of months ago people were going to Vince and Vince tries to micromanage everything […] people said you’re doing too much you’ve got to trust other people to run divisions and not micromanage everything so he agrees that certain people can run certain divisions so whoever sent out these email blasts does not report to Vince they report to someone else.”

Satin also reported that the initial plan for Heyman and Bischoff is to “slowly assimilate into their new roles” rather than being handed the keys to the kingdom right away.

In the press release announcing the hirings, WWE described Heyman and Bischoff’s new roles as “oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business,” the press release read. “The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

Since this is WWE we’re talking about, it’s certainly possible that plans will change. We’ll provide any updates as they become available.

Thus far, WWE has announced a Falls Count Anywhere match between Braun Strowan and Bobby Lashley and a tag team match between The New Day and the Viking Raiders for Raw.