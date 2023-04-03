WWE Tag Team Requests Their Release

WWE's Grizzled Young Veterans — Zack Gibson and James Drake— have requested their releases from the company according to a new report from Fightful Select. After finding success as a tag team on the British independent wrestling scene beginning in 2017, the pair started working for NXT UK in 2018 and quickly established themselves as a hatable duo. They'd become the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019 and would hold the titles for 231 days.

The pair would then pivot to the NXT brand in 2020 only to repeatedly come up short in trying to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. They'd get repackaged as The Dyad in the Summer of 2022 (as Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) and would align themselves with Joe Gacy as The Schism. Their latest match came at NXT Stand & Deliver this past Saturday where they wound up losing to Chase U and Tyler Bate after the faction failed to convince Duke Hudson to join their ranks. Sapp's report did not include the reason behind their request or if WWE has granted them their release. Stay tuned for more updates.

This story is developing...