More Details on Renee Young's Positive COVID-19 Test and Jon Moxley's Status

Hours after the news broke that multiple positive COVID-19 cases had been found at the WWE Performance Center, Renee Young dropped the news that she had been diagnosed with the virus. The former WWE Backstage host took to Twitter late Wednesday night writing, "Man. What a few days. My show gets canceled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone." Since then Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the situation, including the health status of Young's husband Jon Moxley.

"She was pretty sick," Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio. "She lost her sense of taste. I know she was pretty much bedridden. ... She got the test result back around midnight last night (Tuesday). And look at Jon, he pulled himself off the show and they're fine with it, AEW, and they mentioned it on the air."

Meltzer said that Young took a test independent of WWE's testing at the PC after having symptoms for several days. Meanwhile, Moxley tested negative but has remained with Young.

"I'm going to put a real-life face on this story. Jon Moxley and Renee Young, they've been together the whole time. She's sick. So he is basically in this situation — he is not feeling sick," he explained. "He's been around someone with COVID constantly, he was suggested to go to a hotel by somebody and the reality is that he does not want to go to the hotel because he feels that there's a pretty decent chance that he has it but hasn't tested positive for it yet. Because it takes several days before you have the test, and she had it first. She had a negative test after she was exposed, but then she got sick after this and had a positive test."

"He doesn't want to go to a hotel because what if he has it? He might spread it. He doesn't want to leave his wife's side," he added. "She's sick, what if she gets sicker? So they're doing the thing of [living in] different parts of the house. But obviously they're going to be in the same house still. It's a no-win situation, there's no good answer. As far as Fyter Fest, it's not the first thing on his mind. There's no answer to Fyter Fest."

Moxley is supposed to defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage on the July 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. As of now, the match has not been canceled.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.