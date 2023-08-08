WWE: New Report Contradicts Triple H's Claims About Vince McMahon's Booking

Vince McMahon is on medical leave from WWE. The chairman of the board underwent spinal surgery on July 21st and has been away from his corporate responsibilities ever since. Beyond his day-to-day tasks at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, it was also noted that McMahon had his fingerprints on WWE creative dating back to this past April despite his comments about not being "in the weeds" of storylines anymore. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed McMahon's creative status within WWE at the WWE SummerSlam press conference, noting that he is not involved in that side of WWE's day-to-day process.

"At this point in time, if all of us, didn't look in moments of time for counsel from him on thoughts or ideas or if we have a question, to go to him and ask, we'd be silly not to. It's sitting next to someone that has forgotten more about this than you'll ever know. Is he day-to-day? No," Triple H said. "Is he in it all the time? No. If anybody has, he's earned that right to be able to do that."

Report Contradicts Triple H's Vince McMahon Creative Comments

According to Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was "heavily involved" in the "final say aspects" of WWE creative before he went in for spinal surgery on July 21st.

There is no word on when McMahon is expected to return to work. Beyond his spinal surgery recovery, McMahon was also subject to a search warrant from the federal government and was issued a grand jury subpoena on July 17th. As noted in WWE's most recent earnings call and by McMahon himself, that latest investigation is ongoing.

"I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing," McMahon wrote. "In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing."

