Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon's Current Involvement in WWE Booking

Vince McMahon's increased involvement in WWE's booking has been a weekly point of discussion since the start of the year. While McMahon declared he had retired from all positions within the WWE back in July 2022, he eventually forced his way back into being named the WWE's Executive Chairman at the start of the year. Then when WWE and Endeavor announced that a merger between the pro wrestling promotion and the UFC would take place in April, McMahon stated on the record that he was returning to WWE's Creative team but only for "big picture" ideas. Within that same day, he was reportedly back at Monday Night Raw making last-minute script changes.

Since then, McMahon's direct involvement in WWE's booking has been done remotely and reports of McMahon overhauling booking plans have been few and far between. Meanwhile, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has kept the title of Chief Content Officer since McMahon's "retirement," and officially holds the position of Head of Creative within the company.

Is Vince McMahon Still Helping With WWE's Day-to-Day Booking?

News broke this past week that McMahon had been served a subpoena by a federal grand jury and, days later, had taken an indefinite medical leave after undergoing spinal surgery. As a result, news that McMahon wouldn't be present at Saturday's SummerSlam event popped up well before the show began. Levesque was then asked about McMahon's involvement in the post-show press conference.

"At this point in time, if all of us, didn't look in moments of time for counsel from him on thoughts or ideas or if we have a question, to go to him and ask, we'd be silly not to. It's sitting next to someone that has forgotten more about this than you'll ever know. ...Is he day-to-day? No. Is he in it all the time? No. If anybody has, he's earned that right to be able to do that," Levesque said.

