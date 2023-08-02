WWE's Vince McMahon Subjected to Search Warrant and Served Grand Jury Subpoena in July

McMahon was served the subpoena just four days before he underwent spinal surgery.

Vince McMahon's past year in WWE has been full of controversy. In late Spring 2022, WWE began an internal investigation into misconduct allegations against McMahon, as it had been discovered that he had been using millions of company dollars as hush money to numerous affairs over the past couple of decades. This scandal led to McMahon retiring from WWE altogether, as he announced that he would be officially stepping down in July 2022. That retirement lasted about six months, as McMahon returned to his corporate positions this past January. Once McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor in April, all of his previous powers had essentially returned.

McMahon Issued Federal Grand Jury Subpoena

As shared during WWE's second quarter investors call, McMahon was issued a federal grand jury subpoena and was subject to a search warrant last month.

"On July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Mr. McMahon," WWE reported. "No charges have been brought in these investigations."

It was also noted that McMahon has been reimbursing WWE for the millions of company dollars that he had used as hush money over the years.

"To date, Mr. McMahon has paid approximately $17.4 million to reimburse the Company for costs that have been incurred and paid by the Company," WWE's report continued. "Please see the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for further details and ongoing risks regarding this matter."

Just four days after McMahon was issued his subpoena, he underwent an extensive spinal surgery. This surgery has sent McMahon on medical leave from WWE "until further notice."

This means McMahon will not be involved in WWE SummerSlam this weekend, which puts all creative power in the hands of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Triple H previously ran WWE SummerSlam in 2022, as it was the first premium live event following McMahon's initial retirement.

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 5th.