Vince McMahon Issues Response to WWE Staff Following Federal Grand Jury Subpoena

Vince McMahon is currently on a medical leave of absence from WWE. This stems from the fact that he had underwent spinal surgery in July, a procedure that reportedly went for about five hours. Days before that surgery, McMahon was issued a federal grand jury subpoena and was subject to a search warrant, which was executed by federal law enforcement agents. This news was reported by WWE itself during the company's second quarter earnings call on Wednesday. Within the report, it was also noted that McMahon had reimbursed "approximately $17.4 million" to WWE after he had used millions of company dollars as hush money to a number of affairs over the past couple of decades.

Vince McMahon Responds to Recent Subpoena

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has issued a comment to all staff regarding the news that he was issued a federal grand jury subpoena on July 21st.

"I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing," McMahon wrote. "In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing."

McMahon added that his current objective is to heal up from his spinal surgery and finalizing WWE's sale to Endeavor.

"I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands," McMahon continued.

WWE also issued a statement regarding the subpoena, echoing McMahon's comments.

"We believe this is a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer," WWE wrote. "WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government's need for a complete process."

The previous investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct began in April 2022. McMahon briefly retired during this time, announcing his exit from WWE in July 2022, but returned to the company this past January after the initial investigation concluded.