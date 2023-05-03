WWE Reveals Major Shake-up for NXT Women's Title

Tonight was a night of goodbyes on NXT, as this is the last episode that will feature the superstars who were moved to Raw and SmackDown in the WWE Draft. JD McDonagh, Von Wagner, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance all had matches or segments during tonight's show before they head to their new brands, and it was the WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell who closed out the night. She had the biggest shake-up to share too, as after talking to the NXT crowd about the journey she's had along the way, she revealed that there would be a tournament to crown a new NXT Women's Champion, and the finals would take place at NXT Battleground.

The tournament will feature some of NXT's best and brightest, and once the final match is set, it will take place at NXT Battleground. It looks as if some Titles will move with their Champions to their new brands, like with Fyre and Dawn. That's why it's surprising that Hartwell, who became Champion at Stand & Deliver, won't be taking hers with her to Raw.

BREAKING: Starting NEXT WEEK, a tournament will take place to crown a new NXT Women's Champion, culminating at #NXTBattleground. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FveQbua94G — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023

She did reveal that the injury she sustained during her match at Spring Breakin was a high ankle sprain, and she was wearing a boot to the ring and on crutches. Perhaps the injury changed plans of her having a match for the Title, but it isn't known if the plan was that initially or if it was always going to be a tournament.

Hartwell did address her shorter Title reign, saying at the end of her promo "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." It's unfortunate she won't be able to have a longer reign, but what wasn't disappointing was how the episode ended.

After her promo, Hartwell says she has to figure out a way to get out of the ring, and that's when Dexter Lumis slides out from underneath the ring and gives her a thumbs up. Hartwell smiles and then gets on the ring apron, and Lumis picks her up and walks her backstage. In the ring, she talked about the wedding and how it took place in this very ring, and was one of the only weddings not to get interrupted.

Hartwell also talked about how being a part of The Way really connected her not to just Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory, but also the NXT fans. The Way did a lot to introduce new sides to Hartwell and Theory to the audience, and they had a chance to really showcase their comedic abilities in addition to their strengths in the ring.

Now Hartwell moves to Monday Night Raw, and hopefully, the high ankle sprain doesn't keep her out of action too long. It remains to be seen what her first feud will be, but we can't wait to see what's next for her.

