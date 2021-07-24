WWE Reveals New Year's Day Pay-Per-View

✖

All eyes are focused on SummerSlam, especially as the John Cena vs Roman Reigns match gets closer to becoming a reality, but WWE is already lining up events for 2022. In addition to the normal events throughout the year, WWE wants to kick off 2022 in style, and thus they have announced the first-ever WWE pay-per-view on New Year's Day. The announcement came during tonight's SmackDown crossover with the Rolling Loud Hip-Hop Festival, as Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella live at the event. Afterwards, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young hopped on video to announce the New Year's pay-per-view and even suggested a name for it.

The event will take place in Atlanta on New Year's Day, and Young did a full video intro for it. Unfortunately, the tweet with the video has been taken down for some reason by WWE, so we'll have to wait for it to be re-released at some point.

As for the event itself, it's definitely a way to kick off 2022 in style, though this far out we have no idea on what the card will look like or if there will be any sort of New Year's themed stipulation matches during it.

Next up however is SummerSlam, and while no matches have been outright confirmed just yet, we have a pretty good idea of some of the matches we're getting at the big show.

That includes the aforementioned Reigns vs Cena match, and this week's Raw started up the build towards Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg, which had been rumoured prior to his return. On the Women's side, many are hopeful that Sasha Banks will return to challenge Belair to a rematch, though we could also see Belair defending her title to a returning Becky Lynch. The Raw Women's Championship will also likely be defended, and Lynch could very well return there too to challenge Nikki A.S.H., and Rhea Ripley and Charlotte could also be in the mix.

There's a lot to get excited about, and that's not even counting any other big surprise reveals or returns, so the bottom line is SummerSlam can't get here soon enough.

Are you excited for the New Year's pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!