WWE Reveals SummerSlam 2023 Logo

Last year WWE held SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, and the logo for the event was themed after the host city. That's become a tradition, and now WWE has revealed the logo for this year's SummerSlam. This year SummerSlam is located in Detroit, MI, so it's fitting that the logo definitely has a sports car vibe to it with its mustang style colors and exhaust pipes on the S of each word. Detroit is synonymous with automobiles and many like the new logo on social media, enjoying the tribute to the city. We've got a long way to go before SummerSlam 2023, but while we wait for actual details and matches, you can find the logo below (via WrestlePurists).

We'll have to wait and see what the actual card looks like for SummerSlam, but we'll have a much better idea of the Championship landscape in a few weeks. That's when WrestleMania 39 takes place in Los Angeles, and there are numerous Titles on the line. One of the biggest is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and it will be Roman Reigns defending his Title from Cody Rhodes. Rhodes recently spoke about the anticipated match on The AJ Awesome Show and has compared the match to All In.

This year’s WWE Summerslam logo has been revealed – pic.twitter.com/4uOvnsiImN — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 21, 2023

"I think it's funny how much I've thought about All In as of late because the feeling going into that show was like no other feeling I've ever had," Rhodes said (h/t WrestleZone). "You could feel something major was happening. Something was in the air; you're talking to people in the airport randomly as you're going by talking to you about the show. You're getting noticed more all this is happening and like percolating, and I've only had that feeling then and now going into WrestleMania. Everyone who stops me doesn't just stop to say hi or do pictures."

"They're specifically stopping me [to say], 'I can't wait to see WrestleMania. Hey, I'm going to be at WrestleMania. I'm gonna be there both nights.' That feels like it's a big fight. It feels like a boxing match, and I've only had that feeling one time before in my career, and it was way back then. So yeah, so much has happened," he continued. "And so much of it, I don't regret any bit of it. I'm saying that on Raw, not a bit not a thing didn't go to plan because even the things that didn't go to plan ended up putting us in this wonderful position here again," Rhodes said.

"Had we done this interview five years ago, I would have said I deserve it. I'm this, I'm that, I was undesirable. I would have laid it out with a whole kind of bragger and arrogance, and I think that's maybe still in here. But the truth is, I really do feel sincerely blessed to be welcomed back by this locker room. Blessed beyond to be welcomed back by this audience and really lucky, very lucky to be in the spot. So yeah, we've changed," Rhodes said.

Here's the current WrestleMania 39 card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

United States Championship: Austin Theory (C) vs John Cena

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs Finn Balor

Fatal 4-Way Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA

Fatal 4-Way Match: TBA vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA

Expected matches include:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley

What do you think of the WrestleMania 39 lineup so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!