WWE Reveals Three big Matches for NXT Heatwave

The card for WWE NXT's Heatwave event is slowly coming together, and now WWE has revealed three big new matches for the Heatwave card, including a Title match, a Street Fight, and some long-awaited payback. We'll start with the Title match, which will have NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his Title against Giovanni Vinci, who has been on a winning streak and has momentum coming into the match-up. Trick Williams will be at ringside of course, so Vinci will need to stay on his toes if he hopes to take that Title from Hayes.

Next up is a match between Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar, who have been dueling for power ever since D'Angelo showed up in NXT. Escobar recently made his return to NXT and intervened to cost D'Angelo the NXT Tag Team Championships, and that was after costing him the North American Championship. Tonight the two had another meeting, and this upcoming match looks to be their final one.

The two decided on a Street Fight for their Heatwave throwdown, but there are additional stipulations in play. If D'Angelo wins, Santos will be banned from NXT. If Escobar wins, Legado will be free from the D'Angelo Family. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but if Escobar loses, this could be a way to move him up to Raw or SmackDown.

The final match added to the Heatwave card was revealed in the closing minutes of the episode. Zoey Stark faced Cora Jade in the main event of the night, and at one point Jade looked to cheat and bring in a weapon. When she turned around though she saw Roxanne Perez holding that weapon and keeping it from her, and that allowed Stark to get the win. Then Perez jumped into the ring and went after Jade, and that's when commentary revealed they would have a match at Heatwave. You can find the full Heatwave card below.

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Zoey Stark

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Giovanni Vinci

Street Fight Match: Tony D'Angelo vs Santos Escobar

Roxanne Perez vs Cora Jade

