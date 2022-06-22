WWE Reveals When Injured NXT Star is Returning

During tonight's episode of WWE NXT fans received another promo from Nikkita Lyons, who has been recovering from an injury that took her out of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. The new promo carried some great news, as Lyons put the NXT Women's Division on a 7-day notice, announcing that she will be back in action on next week's NXT. This is fantastic news, and Lyons should be able to just pick right back up where she left off, as before her injury she had already amassed several wins and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Lyons has gotten off to a hot start and has taken some tips and tricks of the trade from one of the best in Natalya, who came to NXT to work a program with Cora Jade not to long ago. In an interview with Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Lyons couldn't have been more thrilled about her time working with Natalya.

"Oh my goodness, she is wonderful. She is the sweetest person, and I'm just grateful. Put it this way, she texted me this morning to see how my knee was doing. She is such a sweetheart and so great to work with. I just loved working with her, and I can't wait to do it again if I have the opportunity," Lyons said.

She also revealed the biggest piece of advice from the WWE Superstar. "To always stay true to yourself. What she said to me that really connected with me was she loved how I am being authentic and being my true self. She would tell me how with her and her journey, she was also told 'you need to do this and that' and whatever. But she was telling me to keep being me. That advice right there was kind of confirmation to continue on this path that you're doing no matter how many – I might get hate comments, and I might get people that are saying, 'She's only popping because of this and that.' But in reality, I know that the hard work and grinding that has transpired throughout my life is paying off. So, hearing that from a legend like Natalya is like a dream of come true," Lyons said.

